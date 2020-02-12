Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Pakistani Taliban…

The Hunt: Pakistani Taliban members die under mysterious circumstances in Afghanistan?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

February 12, 2020, 7:35 PM

The Pakistani Taliban has tried to blame the U.S. for killing two of its members in Kabul, Afghanistan. But Fred Burton, vice president of intelligence at Stratfor, says the men had a lot of enemies because of their affiliation with the Taliban.

Hear more on this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green.

The Hunt -- Feb. 12, 2020

