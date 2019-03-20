202
The Hunt: The impact of the New Zealand Terror attack

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP March 20, 2019 5:23 pm 03/20/2019 05:23pm
The terror attack in New Zealand that claimed 50 lives is troubling on many levels to security experts around the world.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, the president of Security One Solutions, Bruce Alexander, describes the problem.

Bruce Alexander on the impact of the New Zealand terror attack

WTOP's J.J. Green

