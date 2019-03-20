The Hunt: The impact of the New Zealand Terror attack

Bruce Alexander, president of Security One Solutions, talks to WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green on why the New Zealand terror attack is troubling to security experts.

The terror attack in New Zealand that claimed 50 lives is troubling on many levels to security experts around the world.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, the president of Security One Solutions, Bruce Alexander, describes the problem.

Bruce Alexander on the impact of the New Zealand terror attack WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Bruce-Alexander-3-19-19-The-Hunt-web-1.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.