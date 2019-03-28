The Hunt: The children of ISIS

A lot of children are caught in the fallout of ISIS's failed caliphate. Nikita Malik, director of the Centre on Radicalization and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society tells WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green how the children are affected and helped.

'We can see how … dangerous these ideas can be on children' Nikita Malik with WTOP's J.J. Green

