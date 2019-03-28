202
The Hunt: The children of ISIS

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP March 28, 2019 4:00 pm 03/28/2019 04:00pm
A lot of children are caught in the fallout of ISIS’s failed caliphate. In this week’s edition of The Hunt, Nikita Malik, director of the Centre on Radicalization and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society, explains how the children are affected and helped.

‘We can see how … dangerous these ideas can be on children’

Nikita Malik with WTOP’s J.J. Green | March 28, 2019

