202
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Osama bin…

The Hunt: Osama bin Laden’s son emerges as leader-in-waiting of al-Qaida

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP March 6, 2019 4:44 pm 03/06/2019 04:44pm
2 Shares
In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. The never-before-seen video of Osama bin Laden's son and potential successor was released Nov. 1, 2017, by the CIA in a trove of material recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader at his compound in Pakistan. The one hourlong video shows Hamza bin Laden, sporting a trimmed mustache but no beard, at his wedding. He is sitting on a carpet with other men. (CIA via AP)

Is Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, being groomed to take over al-Qaida? In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said his emergence spells trouble.

Simcox: 'He's al-Qaida royalty'

WTOP's J.J. Green

Download audio

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
J.J. Green jj green National News National Security News The Hunt
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!