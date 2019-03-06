The Hunt: Osama bin Laden’s son emerges as leader-in-waiting of al-Qaida

Is Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, being groomed to take over al-Qaida? This week’s edition of "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green" takes a look.

Is Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, being groomed to take over al-Qaida? In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said his emergence spells trouble.

