If you’re reading this, you’ve probably already noticed that WTOP.com looks a little different than the last time you visited.

The changes you are seeing on the site are the result of multiple focus groups and research studies with people just like you. People who told us they liked the local news content we had to offer, but that it wasn’t organized well. People who told us they wanted a more visually-appealing presentation of the top news stories of the day regardless of platform. And people who told us they wanted choice and personalization.

We took that advice to heart, and we hope you’ll agree that the changes we’ve made have addressed these issues and will create a better user experience overall.

In addition to cosmetic updates, we’ve also added new features and functionality to the site.

For example, we’ve made it very easy for readers to view the latest local news headlines from across the region, as well as look at news specific to Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., by simply clicking on the drop-down menu in Local News.

One of the biggest requests we’ve received over the years is to display the local temperature in the WTOP Nav Bar. Consider it done!

We’re also excited to announce integration with our app. Anyone who has signed up for an account in the WTOP app, can now access his account information directly through our website. When logged into your account, you also have access to all breaking news, traffic and weather alerts.

Those of you who haven’t downloaded the app can take advantage of our free account. In addition to alerts, signing up for a WTOP account will give you access to free offers in the future.

Some things have not changed. The Listen Live button is in the same easy-to-access location it has always been right in our nav bar. However, now, we’ve made it easier for you to access some of our other audio offerings like podcasts.

Some additional features will continue to roll out over the next several months, including updates to the WTOP traffic page and traffic map. If you don’t currently use the WTOP traffic page in your daily commute, we urge you to check it out on our website or app.

The traffic page includes all of the latest confirmed accidents and incidents straight from the men and women in the WTOP Traffic Center, including information on lane closures and other pertinent details that will help you get where you are going faster. You can sign up for our Traffic Alerts and get the latest on-demand traffic reports.

These are just some of the highlights. We invite you to explore the updated site on your preferred devices (desktop, mobile, tablet) and let us know your thoughts. You can email me directly at jziegler@wtop.com.

Julia Ziegler

Digital News Director

