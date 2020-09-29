Woman struck by MARC train in Elkridge

A woman is dead after she was struck by a MARC train in Elkridge during the Tuesday morning commute.

A woman is dead after she was struck by a MARC train Tuesday morning in Maryland’s Howard County.

Howard County police tweeted that at 8:32 a.m., they were called to the scene in the 5800 block of Race Road in Elkridge.

Police have not identified the woman.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Trains 846 and 851 on MARC’s Camden Line were delayed about 90 minutes as police investigated.