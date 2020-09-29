CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
Woman struck by MARC train in Elkridge

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

September 29, 2020, 11:56 AM

A woman is dead after she was struck by a MARC train Tuesday morning in Maryland’s Howard County.

Howard County police tweeted that at 8:32 a.m., they were called to the scene in the 5800 block of Race Road in Elkridge.

Police have not identified the woman.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Trains 846 and 851 on MARC’s Camden Line were delayed about 90 minutes as police investigated.

