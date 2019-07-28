Missing Maryland man located with serious injuries

A missing Maryland man was found Saturday after a desperate search for his safe return.

44-year-old Jason Mabee of Ellicott City was reported missing by his family last Tuesday, Howard County police said.

Mabee was found conscious but injured around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, in a densely wooded area of Columbia, near the intersection of Presbyterian Circle and Route 108.

A volunteer search party located Mabee using a drone.

Police do not suspect foul play, and said Mabee may have accidentally fallen and been unable to get up.

Mabee is receiving treatment for injuries initially considered life threatening.

