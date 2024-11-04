A person’s excessive sweating and sensitive skin could be connected

A new study from the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology revealed that there could be a connection to your excessive sweating and sensitive skin.

There may be a link between sensitive skin and excessive sweating, according to a new study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. The study, which looked at more than 600 people with both conditions, found that 90% of people who sweat more than normal had sensitive skin.

“These findings are very important because it one gives us insight into maybe why people have sensitive skin and what’s driving it, and that may allow us to come up with better treatments,” said Adam Friedman, professor and chair of dermatology at the George Washington University.

Friedman was one of the authors of the study and said 70% of the global population deals with sensitive skin and 40% of those people have no other skin condition. The condition can also be disabling as heat and temperature changes can cause symptoms such as burning and itching to become more intense.

He said excessive sweating, also known as hyperhidrosis, is also a very common condition.

Friedman said finding a link between both conditions could lead doctors to new ways to help sufferers, especially since it seems the nervous system plays a key role.

“Maybe there is something to do with how the nerves stimulate, whether it be the sweat glands or the skin, and therefore targeting said nerves might be a way of better treating this really common yet really frustrating condition,” Friedman said.

As studies continue to better understand the connection between the two, Friedman said the hope is the study will help doctors ask the right questions to patients with one of the two conditions.

“It really means better treatment options, ultimately, but also a better way to partner with those suffering with this condition,” he said.

Friedman said he urges people with both conditions to discuss them with their dermatologist, because that could lead to different plans of action, for treatment.

