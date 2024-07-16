The FDA is worried LASIK providers aren’t disclosing its risks. Here’s what to know before the procedure

The idea of better vision without having to deal with cumbersome glasses or contacts is alluring, and LASIK eye surgery may seem like the perfect solution, but there are risks.

But patients should know the risks before getting the procedure, because complications can and do happen, according to experts. And there’s growing concern that surgeons are not disclosing the frequency of those complications and overpromising results.

“Although most LASIK customers are happy with the results, there’s still plenty that are not satisfied or wish they hadn’t done it,” said Kevin Brasler, with Washington Consumers’ Checkbook, who added that LASIK is also not necessarily a permanent fix.

Brasler said many LASIK patients have experienced dry eyes, double vision and trouble seeing at night. And the biggest risk, according to Consumers’ Checkbook, is that it weakens the eye and makes it more vulnerable to injury from impacts.

“Most patients who get it will someday still need glasses or have to have a second procedure to correct their vision as it declines,” he said.

In a guidance draft from 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimated that up to one week following surgery, about 85% of patients experience dry eyes. Six months after surgery, about 41% report “visual symptoms such as glare, halos, starbursts, and double images,” with around 4% having “very” or “extremely” bothersome symptoms.

“If you still want to have LASIK surgery, carefully select your surgeon (and) ask lots of questions,” Brasler said. “If a doctor doesn’t have time to answer your questions, that’s a big red flag. I think it also makes sense to compare costs.”

Some surgeons provide clear disclosures about possible complications, but the FDA is recommending more standardized language, as it is concerned that “patients may not be receiving information in a format that allows them to make a well-informed decision about whether to have LASIK.”

Part of the reason for the FDA’s push is that the laser-eye surgery industry also tends to overstate the success rate.

Brasler told WTOP that undercover shoppers found prices in the D.C. area range from $3,800 to $6,000 for the surgery.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contribute to this report.

