RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » Health & Fitness News » LGBTQ+ mental health campaign…

LGBTQ+ mental health campaign wants people to know they’re seen, heard and not alone

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

June 23, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Depression can sometimes go unnoticed and undiagnosed, but one campaign is behind the push to get mental health help to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Depression Looks Like Me campaign aims to connect people with culturally sensitive resources.

“LGBTQ+ adults are about three times as likely to have a mental health condition as their heterosexual, cisgender counterparts,” said Dr. Amir Ahuja, director of psychiatry at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. “So in our community, we really have to be more vigilant about that.”

Because symptoms of depression can look different for everyone, the campaign features a variety of faces representing depression from the community.

“So people could see themselves in these messages and in these stories, and realize maybe what they’ve been dealing with is a mental health issue,” Ahuja said.

Ahuja said members of the LGBTQ+ community are two and a half times as likely to seek treatment but sometimes don’t know where to go.

The Depression Looks Like Me website lets people search by ZIP code for vetted LGBTQ+ community centers and trusted primary care providers, professionals, specialists, therapists, dentist and other health professionals.

People should feel comfortable with the professionals giving them care, Ahuja added.

“It’s hard enough to talk about mental health and depression as it is. So we don’t need more barriers,” he said.

Ahuja recommends people find a provider they like and trust to do mental health and wellness checks as part of routine yearly physicals.

“We want to make sure that you live your best life,” he said. “And if this is getting in the way, it’s something that you can address.”

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up