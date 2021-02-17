CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Ohio’s 2 veterans homes remain closed to new admissions

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 9:27 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Veterans Services says it’s reviewing options for re-opening admissions to the state’s two veterans homes after a nearly yearlong moratorium. The homes in Georgetown in southern Ohio and Sandusky have waiting lists of 43 and 118 respectively. Fewer than one of every two beds at the Georgetown facility are filled and about two of every three of the Sandusky facility’s beds are occupied. Jeff Rapp is a spokesperson for Veterans Services. He calls the decision to put admissions on hold a difficult one but necessary “to achieve maximum safety for our veterans and staff.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

