See the 2020-21 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

U.S. News evaluates a hospital’s performance in treating patients with challenging heart conditions such as advanced cardiovascular disease and other complex conditions. Check out A Patient’s Guide to Heart Disease to learn more about risk factors, symptoms and treatment options for a variety of heart-related conditions.

Hospitals are evaluated on 30-day survival; patient satisfaction; the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility); the quality and level of nurse staffing; advanced programs and technologies such as transplant programs; patient services such as cardiac rehabilitation and hospice; and other measures of care.

You can also assess a hospital’s performance in specific cardiac procedures, such as abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, cardiac bypass surgery, congestive heart failure and aortic valve replacement surgery and transcatheter aortic valve repair (or TAVR). For children’s hospitals, check out the Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery. All the data used in the 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings predates the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore the pandemic did not influence the rankings.

Here are the 10 top 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in the nation for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago takes the No. 10 spot in the U.S. News 2020-21 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings.

9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California, comes in at No. 9 in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology and Heart Surgery rankings.

7. (tie) UCLA Medical Center

UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles ties for seventh place in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings.

7. (tie) Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Located in Boston, Brigham and Women’s Hospital ties for seventh place in the 2020-21 Best Hospitals Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings.

6. Mount Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City claims the No. 6 place in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings.

5. Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston is No. 5 in the 2020-21 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City comes in at No. 4 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles claims the No. 3 national rank for Cardiology & Heart Surgery in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

2. Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota, is the No. 2 hospital in the country for Cardiology & Heart Surgery in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

1. Cleveland Clinic

Retaining its spot as the top hospital in the country for Cardiology & Heart Surgery in the 2020-21 U.S. Best Hospitals rankings is Cleveland Clinic.

Check out the full 2020-21 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings list.

To view the complete rankings and discover a cardiologist near you, explore the Best Hospitals in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

2020-21 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery originally appeared on usnews.com