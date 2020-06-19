American Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The FDA-approved test is free as part of the donation process for whole blood, platelets and plasma. Results take about seven business days.

Giving blood to the American Red Cross these days is more than a good deed — it’s a way to find out if you have the antibodies that show you’ve already been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Blood donations in the D.C. and Baltimore region are now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and the Red Cross is making the findings available to donors.

The FDA-approved test is free as part of the donation process for whole blood, platelets and plasma. Results take about seven business days.

“If it is positive, it may tell you the levels of antibodies that are in your system,” said Regina E. Boothe Bratton of the American Red Cross.

“In some cases, it may not (reveal levels) if the levels are very low. Either way, you take that information to your doctor, or your doctor will determine the next course of action if any is needed,” Bratton said. “That’s armor. Information is power.”

There’s an urgent need now for blood donations of all blood types — especially Type O — Bratton said, because the resumption of elective surgeries after pandemic-related suspensions has significantly increased demand.

American Red Cross Blood Services provides blood to 59 hospitals in the D.C. and greater Baltimore region. Inova Blood Donor Services also serves the D.C. area and is experiencing critically low levels of most blood types.

“We are currently considering the benefits and feasibility of doing antibody testing of donor blood,” said Terri Craddock of Inova Blood Donor Services. “For the few centers in the country that are doing donor testing, they have found that less than 1% of the donor pool is positive.”

Both organizations are collecting convalescent plasma donations for possible use to treat the novel coronavirus.

“If you had a positive COVID-19 test and have been symptom-free for 14 days, you may be able to be a convalescent plasma donor. Your plasma should be rich in immunoglobulins that may be helpful to patients who are actively fighting a COVID-19 infection,” Inova’s website states.

Blood donors can schedule an appointment with the American Red Cross to also get COVID-19 antibody testing on the group’s website.

It’s unclear how long the Red Cross will be offering the service.

“We have not determined when we’re going to cut that off,” Bratton said. “But, we’re very excited about it and excited about the potential to help patients in need.”

Find Inova Blood Donor Centers and community blood drives here.