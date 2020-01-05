CDC reports more cases of Type B flu than typical this early in season

Type A flu is normally the most prevalent strain early in the flu season. But this year, the CDC is reporting Type B flu instead as being the strain people are getting.

It’s time to get the flu shot if it’s still on the “to-do” list.

Type A flu is normally the most prevalent strain early in the flu season. But this year, the CDC is reporting Type B flu instead as being the strain people are getting.

According to area health departments, Type B flu — more specifically, the Type B Victoria strain — is being seen the most.

So far, for the 2019—2020 flu season Type B flu accounted for more than 70% of the cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according reported lab data.

Four people have died from the flu in Maryland this season.

The flu season is defined as occurring between the start of fall and the end of spring.

And it’s not too late to get some protection, the CDC said. This year’s flu shot covers Type B.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

