Several DC-area nursing homes are among US News’ best

U.S. News & World Report recognized nearly 3,000 facilities nationwide with their “Best Nursing Home” designation for 2019-2020. And around D.C., Maryland and Virginia, 51 were recognized as “high performers” overall.

It’s an achievement that only 1,354 facilities won nationwide, out of more than 15,000 facilities that U.S. News evaluated.

“For the aging population in America, a nursing home should meet the specific level of care based on the needs of each patient or resident,” said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News, in a statement.

“The U.S. News Best Nursing Home ratings hone in on measurements like emergency room visits, quality of staff and proper distribution of medical and physical therapy to help families make an informed decision.”

Regional high performers included:

For the ratings’ 10th year, U.S. News adjusted their methodology “to reflect multiple dimensions of care that matter when making this important decision,” said Zach Adams, U.S. News’ senior health data analyst.

This year’s edition comprises two ratings: short-term rehabilitation (introduced in 2018) and long-term care (for stays longer than 100 days).

The short term rehabilitation rating was a function of outcomes (e.g., ability to return home; emergency room visits; fall prevention) and care and staffing processes (nurse and physical therapist staffing; rate of substantiated complaints; appropriate use of antipsychotic drugs).

The new long-term care rating is a similar function of resident outcomes (prevention of pressure ulcers; hospitalizations) and care and staffing processes (e.g., consistency of staffing; pneumonia vaccination; rate of substantiated complaints).

In D.C., nine facilities were short-term high performers; four were long-term high performers, and six were overall high performers. Maryland had 67 short-term high performers, 13 long-term high performers, and 19 overall high performers. Virginia had 51 short-term high performers, 20 long-term high performers, and 26 overall high performers.

See the full list of U.S. News’ Best Nursing Homes for 2019-2020 on their site.

