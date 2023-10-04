Live Radio
Home » Halloween News » Send photos and videos…

Send photos and videos of your DC-area Halloween decorations to WTOP

WTOP Staff

October 4, 2023, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
TOPSHOT - A home is decorated with pumpkins and ghosts for Halloween, in Burbank, California, October 30, 2021. - Last year's Halloween celebrations were severely curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/ROBYN BECK)

Send your photos and videos of Halloween decorations in the D.C. area (2023)

Halloween Display Submission Form

Please only submit photos and videos for one (1) home/business display per form. If you have any questions, please email Michelle Goldchain at michelle.goldchain@wtop.com.
What's your name?(Required)
Drop files here or
Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, mov, mp4, avi, Max. file size: 100 MB.
    Files must be one of the following types: JPG, PNG, MP4, MOV, or AVI. Other file types will not be accepted.
    If you would like to submit photo(s) or video(s) of more than one home or business Halloween display, please fill out this form again.

    By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

    Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

    Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

    © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

    Related News

    Recommended

    Federal News Network Logo

    More from WTOP

    Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

    Sign up