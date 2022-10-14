RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin calls his actions 'correct' | Live updates | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Halloween News » SoberRide returns for Halloween weekend

SoberRide returns for Halloween weekend

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 14, 2022, 10:14 PM

D.C.-area Halloween celebrations could get a bit wild, but an adult drink or two is no reason to get behind the wheel.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is bringing back SoberRide from Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 30 to prevent drunk driving.

Anyone 21 or older who wants to ride can add a Lyft pass for up to $15 off a ride home during the weekend. The passes will be publicly available on WRAP’s SoberRide website starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 and only be available for Lyft users.

Only a limited number of passes will be available, so those planning to use the service should think ahead.

