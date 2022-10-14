SoberRide returns for Halloween weekend

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is bringing back SoberRide From Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 30 to prevent drunk driving.

D.C.-area Halloween celebrations could get a bit wild, but an adult drink or two is no reason to get behind the wheel.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is bringing back SoberRide from Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 30 to prevent drunk driving.

@WRAP_org ‘s SoberRide®, called one of the nation’s most successful🆓safe ride programs for would-be impaired drivers, has helped to ensure @MontgomeryCoMD residents have a safe way home on high-risk holidays like 🎃Halloween🎃 👻More details👻👉 https://t.co/s5LDN0oFYM pic.twitter.com/PHKXw7c0LI — MCDOT (@MCDOTNow) October 14, 2022

Anyone 21 or older who wants to ride can add a Lyft pass for up to $15 off a ride home during the weekend. The passes will be publicly available on WRAP’s SoberRide website starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 and only be available for Lyft users.

Only a limited number of passes will be available, so those planning to use the service should think ahead.