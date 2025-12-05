Redistricting forced a California GOP congressman to weigh a Texas move. He tells AP why he’s not

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Rep. Darrell Issa says he was asked by Texas colleagues to consider moving to Dallas to…

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Rep. Darrell Issa says he was asked by Texas colleagues to consider moving to Dallas to run for Congress after lawmakers in both states created a midterm scramble by redrawing congressional districts.

But in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Friday, Issa explained why he’s staying put — and urged fellow California Republicans facing tough new districts to do the same.

“I’m not giving up on California, and hopefully none of my colleagues that have been drawn into tough districts are going to give up. I’m hoping they all run and preferably not against each other,” Issa told the AP by phone.

California Republican Reps. Ken Calvert and Young Kim have already announced they will run against each other in a new district that includes parts of Riverside and Orange counties, combining some of their existing districts. Republican Reps. Doug LaMalfa and Kevin Kiley, who were also drawn into more difficult districts, have said they plan to run for reelection.

President Donald Trump sparked the nationwide redistricting battle by urging Republicans in Texas to redraw their congressional lines with the hopes of picking up five more seats. California Democrats responded by creating new maps designed to gain five seats for their own party, an effort approved by voters. Other states have since followed, but federal courts have blocked or altered some plans.

New congressional maps are typically drawn once a decade after the Census comes out. The next maps are due to be created in time for the 2032 election.

“I think that redrawing districts in between censuses is inherently unconstitutional,” said Issa, who refrained from criticizing Trump, his close ally, for pushing the effort.

Facing tougher reelection odds, Issa said the Texas delegation approached him, noting that some members “saw merit in almost the poetic justice of ‘We’ve created additional seats, we need to fill them.’”

“Out of respect, you don’t just blow off your colleagues. You say, ‘Okay, I’ll, you know, I’ll give it due consideration,’” Issa added.

Issa was eyeing Texas’ 32nd District, which is northeast of Dallas. While a number of candidates have filed to run for the seat, none of them is as high-profile as Issa.

Liz Gover, a precinct chair for the Dallas County Republican Party, said earlier this week that she had a favorable view of Issa as a California congressman but noted he doesn’t live in Texas and other candidates are seeking the seat. She is backing Republican Darrell Day in the district.

The National Republican Congressional Committee did not provide comment.

In the end, Issa opted to stay in his seat, citing his “pretty deep” roots in California. Asked whether Trump had asked him to remain in the seat, Issa said he speaks to “both the president and other people of the White House pretty regularly.”

“But no, nobody, you know, said ‘Or else,’ or anything like that,” he said.

Issa’s decision to stay in California is a win for Republicans, ensuring an incumbent will contest the now-battleground seat in San Diego County. But it doesn’t change things in Texas, where redistricting and a number of retirements have created openings. Monday is the filing deadline for Texas candidates.

Issa, referring to the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, said: “We’ve all been encouraged by Richard Hudson and, you know, our own team, that incumbency has an advantage. Please consider not retiring, please consider not doing anything that would make it hard for us to hold our majority in the midterm.”

