Trump ousts head of the National Portrait Gallery

President Donald Trump is terminating the head of the National Portrait Gallery, continuing his aggressive moves to reshape the federal government’s cultural institutions.

President Donald Trump is terminating the head of the National Portrait Gallery, continuing his aggressive moves to reshape the federal government’s cultural institutions.

Trump announced Friday on his Truth Social platform that he was ousting Director Kim Sajet, calling her a “ highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position.”

Sajet, a Dutch citizen raised in Australia, was appointed to the post in 2013 by President Barack Obama. She had previously served as president of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the national network of museums and cultural centers as leftist and anti-American. Earlier this spring, he ousted the leadership of the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, dismissing the chairman and president and replacing most of the board with loyalists, who then voted Trump the new chairman.

In early May, he abruptly dismissed Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.