WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » Government News » Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads…

Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro, 72, appeared in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment.

He was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November. Navarro’s lawyers asked for the trial to be held next year, saying the case presented constitutional and legal questions that need to be litigated.

Navarro has argued that the select committee investigating the attack is unlawful and therefore a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

TMF board leaders outline goals for $100M customer experience investment in agencies

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up