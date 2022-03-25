RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » Government News » Johns Hopkins economist: 8…

Johns Hopkins economist: 8 million more Americans in poverty than government count

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 25, 2022, 10:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In a new study, Johns Hopkins economist Robert Moffitt suggests that the U.S. government underestimated the number of people in poverty by roughly 8 million in the 2019 census income-based count.

Both Moffitt and co-author John Fitzgerald, of Bowdoin College, say that previous government counts ignored information such as credit card debt and health care deductibles, which “disproportionately burden the poor.”

The two find that 48 million people lives below the poverty line of $26,000 a year for a family of four, compared to the Census Bureau’s estimate of 40 million.

“Eight million extra people are living in poverty according to our calculation,” Moffitt said in a statement. “It reminds us that a lot of people don’t have enough money to buy the basic necessities for life.”

The paper, which will be presented at the Brookings Institution’s Spring 2022 conference, offers a new method for how poverty could be measured. Their measurement — the Supplemental Expenditure Poverty Measure — would use quarterly reports of spending data and combine the spending data typically used in these estimates with those elements that are often ignored, such as health care deductibles.

“If they have health insurance, these families have very high deductibles. So if they get sick, it’s a large out-of-pocket expense, leaving them less money for food and rent,” he said.

The report does anticipate that the 2022 poverty numbers will be worse because of the pandemic and inflation.

Moffitt does say, however, that the U.S. is doing a lot to keep people out of poverty.

“We just need to increase our efforts because there are more people in dire circumstances than we thought,” Moffitt said. “We have a lot of people suggesting we don’t have a serious poverty problem, but it is serious, and we have to contend with it.”

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House ‘driving fast’ to issue software security guidance for agencies

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up