US Embassy asks Americans to consider leaving Russia ‘immediately,’ noting limited flights

Amid an intensifying war between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Russia have released a security alert acknowledging limited flights into and out of the country.

According to the office, those flying between the United States and Russia will see increased difficulty. Russia is currently considered a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” location by the state department.

“An increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines,” the embassy said.

U.S. citizens were encouraged to consider departing Russia using the remaining commercial flight options, though they may see issues with payment as foreign credit and debit cards have been declined in Russia. Those declines, the embassy said, could be due to sanctions imposed on the country.

Those in Russia were also told to monitor local news media and communicate with friends and family about their location.

“Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law,” the state department said in its advisory.

They added that the U.S. government already sees severe limitations to its ability to provide routine and emergency services to citizens in Moscow. The CDC also issued a Level 4 Travel Health notice, indicating high COVID-19 levels in the country.

Aid to Ukraine

While the Department of State issued warnings to Americans remaining in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine on Sunday.

“Our partnership with the people of Ukraine is steadfast and enduring, and we are focused on Ukraine’s urgent humanitarian needs as an important part of our response to Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack,” Blinken said.

Blinken said that the United States would provide $54 million in humanitarian assistance in the statement. The U.S. humanitarian assistance, Blinken added, now totals nearly $405 million for vulnerable communities.