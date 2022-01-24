CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Biden to go to Pittsburgh as he looks get out of DC more

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 7:49 PM

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to spotlight his administration’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s supply chains and other aspects of his domestic agenda.

The White House announced Biden’s trip on Monday after the president said last week he would look to get out of Washington more in the second year of his presidency.

Biden, who seen his poll numbers sink in the midst of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, said it was important he “go out and talk to the public” about what he’s already accomplished and why Congress needs to get behind the rest of his domestic agenda.

The visit will take Biden, a Pennsylvania native, to a key battleground in this year’s midterm congressional elections. The battle to replace Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection, is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2022 cycle.

Democrats currently control the evenly divided Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

