CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Government News » Jan. 6 committee seeks…

Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with GOP Rep. Jim Jordan

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and information from Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Wednesday, the second time this week the committee publicly sought to interview a sitting member of Congress.

In a letter to Jordan, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said the panel wants the lawmaker to provide information for its investigation surrounding his communications with then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election.

The request is the second by the nine-member panel this week and launches a new phase for the lawmakers on the committee, who have so far resisted going after one of their own as they investigate the insurrection by supporters and his efforts to overturn the election.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up