Capitol Police take man into custody from ‘suspicious vehicle’ in front of Supreme Court

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

October 5, 2021, 1:02 PM

A Michigan man is in custody Tuesday morning after illegally parking his vehicle in front of the Supreme Court and starting a standoff with police.

Just before 10 a.m., U.S. Capitol Police said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the High Court, on First Street Northeast.

Capitol Police Deputy Chief Jason Bell said at a briefing that the man refused to talk and “made a statement to the effect of ‘Time for talking is done.'”

Crisis negotiation officers tried to speak with the man, Bell said, but the man refused.

At approximately 11 a.m., Capitol Police approached the SUV and removed him from it.

It is unknown why the vehicle was dubbed suspicious or what charges he might face.

According to Capitol Police, no weapons were found, but it remains an active investigation.

“We’re still actively processing the vehicle right now,” Bell said.

Asked whether or not the incident could be politically motivated, Bell said: “It’s still active investigation. We don’t have motivation at this time.”

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Thomas Robertson

