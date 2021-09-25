Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Mayor: Delaware city council member dies in hospital

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 11:34 AM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The mayor of Newark, Delaware, says that a council member has died unexpectedly after being hospitalized.

A news release from the city government said that Councilwoman Sharon Hughes died Saturday at Christiana Hospital. No cause of death was given. She was 68.

The two-term council member was first elected in 2019 and re-elected last April. She told The Newark Post that she was proud of helping people who were struggling due to the pandemic, including by volunteering at mobile food pantries.

Mayor Jerry Clifton described her as a humble and committed public servant.

