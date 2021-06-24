CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Government News » Delaware operating budget for…

Delaware operating budget for next year gets final approval

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate lawmakers have given final approval to a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The plan approved Thursday adds hundreds of millions of dollars to the budget that Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed in January.

The $4.7 billion general fund operating budget is almost 5% higher than the current year’s budget and roughly $65 million more than what Carney recommended.

Approval of a “supplemental budget bill of one-time expenditures brings the increase over the current year’s $4.5 billion operating budget to more than 10%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up