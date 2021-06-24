Delaware operating budget for next year gets final approval

Delaware's Senate lawmakers have given final approval to a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate lawmakers have given final approval to a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The plan approved Thursday adds hundreds of millions of dollars to the budget that Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed in January.

The $4.7 billion general fund operating budget is almost 5% higher than the current year’s budget and roughly $65 million more than what Carney recommended.

Approval of a “supplemental budget bill of one-time expenditures brings the increase over the current year’s $4.5 billion operating budget to more than 10%.

