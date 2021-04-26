CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Government News » Trump backs GOP's Susan…

Trump backs GOP’s Susan Wright in Texas special election

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday gave his endorsement in a Texas special congressional election to Republican Susan Wright, the widow of former U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wright had already racked up a number of prominent GOP endorsements heading into Saturday’s election in Texas’ 6th congressional district, where 23 candidates are on the ballot.

The race includes at least two Republicans who worked in the Trump administration and a former congressional candidate in Nevada, Dan Rodimer, who lost last year even though Trump endorsed him.

Trump has weighed into other special elections since leaving office, including backing Republican Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana, who easily won a special election last month to the seat her husband, Luke, couldn’t fill because of his death from complications related to COVID-19.

Ron Wright, who was 67, was the first sitting member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

DoD targets 2028 for first clean financial statement audit

Calls to move military sexual assault cases to independent prosecutors reach a boiling point 

Elevated State Dept. chief diversity officer looks to move needle on decades-long challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up