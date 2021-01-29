Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation for altering a document the Justice Department relied on…

Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA, saying he was “truly ashamed” of what he had done.

“This conduct is the only stain on the defendant’s character that I’ve been able to discern,” U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in imposing a sentence of 12 months probation rather than the prison sentence that prosecutors had requested.

