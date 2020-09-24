CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Trump pays respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 10:19 AM

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court building on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thursday morning, just two days before he announces his nominee to replace her on the high court.

The president and first lady Melania Trump — both wearing masks — stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin, surrounded by white flowers.

The death of the liberal-leaning justice has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Trump has called Ginsburg an “amazing woman,” but some spectators were not happy that he came. Moments after he arrived, booing could be heard from spectators who then briefly chanted, “Vote him out.”

