AP FACT CHECK: Dem response: Stacey Abrams on economy

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 11:28 pm 02/05/2019 11:28pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A look at one of Stacey Abrams’ statements from her response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night and how it compares with the facts:

ABRAMS: “The Republican tax bill rigged the system against working people. Rather than bringing back jobs, plants are closing, layoffs are looming and wages struggle to keep pace with the actual cost of living.

THE FACTS: The economy is doing better in the wake of the Trump administration’s tax cuts than Abrams suggests. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, briefly fell to a five-decade low last month. And average hourly pay is running ahead of inflation.

Business & Finance economy fact check Government News Latest News National News stacey abrams state of the union
