Federal workers to be paid by Thursday

WASHINGTON — Federal workers who were furloughed during the partial government shutdown can expect to be paid by Thursday, but some could be paid as early as Tuesday.

Office of Personnel Management Director Margaret Weichert tweeted that payroll employees worked all weekend to make that happen.

“Federal employees across the affected agencies worked all weekend to ensure that Fed colleagues receive their pay as quickly as possible. This activity to run an unprecedented mid-cycle payroll is designed to get everyone paid before month end,” Weichert wrote.

The General Services Administration Payroll Services branch said employees can expect their paychecks by Jan. 31. Employees will receive one payment that covers both missed pay periods, from Dec. 22 through Jan. 19, a GSA spokeswoman told Federal Network.

Back pay that covered Dec. 22-31 will be included on 2019 W-2s, the spokeswoman said.

The National Finance Center said employees should receive their paychecks no later than Jan. 31.

Federal News Network reports military members of the Coast Guard should expect checks Tuesday or Wednesday. Civilian Coast Guard employees should see checks now later than Thursday.

The Interior Business Center said its clients will get paid before the end of the week.

