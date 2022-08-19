WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Jessica Korda takes 6-shot lead after 2nd round in Spain

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 3:42 PM

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jessica Korda extended her lead to six shots going into the final day of the of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande and also won the team event Friday.

Korda shot a 4-under 68 in the second round, a day after carding an 11-under 61 that broke the course record and equaled the lowest round in relation to par ever made on the Ladies European Tour.

She was six shots ahead of Pauline Roussin of France (68), while Nelly Korda — Jessica’s sister — was another shot back in third after a 69.

In the 36-hole team event, the quartet including Jessica Korda, Tereza Melecka, Noora Komulainen and amateur Malcolm Borwick won by one shot after finishing on a total of 33-under over two rounds.

“I think we just really had a good vibe out there,” Korda said. “We tried to keep it as light as possible. It was a lot harder today. The wind was definitely up, so it was a bit tough, but everyone played and contributed. When somebody was out, another person had their back – the beauty of team golf.”

