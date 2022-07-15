RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
British Open | Woods tries to make cut at rainy St. Andrews

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 2:43 AM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods arrived at St. Andrews in shorts and a hoodie. He might also need an umbrella.

The second round of the British Open began under a light rain. That is likely to take some of the fire out of an Old Course that was so fast that it make the rounds go atrociously slow on Thursday.

Of greater concern to Woods is making up ground. His 78 in the first round was good to beat only seven other players. Three of them were past champions in their 50s. Woods figures he needs a 66 or better to make it to the weekend.

Cameron Young leads Rory McIlroy by two. They don’t tee off until the afternoon.

