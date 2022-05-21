RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Home » Golf » Live updates | A…

Live updates | A soggy start to weekend at PGA Championship

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 9:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

___

8 a.m.

Out with the wind, in with the rain at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

Southern Hills had about a half-inch of rain in the early morning hours, along with a lightning show that delayed the start of the third round by some 30 minutes. That left the course a little softer as it was starting to get firm.

Will Zalatoris has a one-shot lead and won’t tee off until early afternoon. On deck is Tiger Woods, who showed great fight in his finish for a 69 to make the cut by one.

Woods was 12 shots behind.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up