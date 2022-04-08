RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Golf » Key hole on Friday…

Key hole on Friday at the Masters

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the Masters:

HOLE: 16

YARDAGE: 170

PAR: 3

STROKE AVERAGE: 2.94

RANK: 14

KEY FACT: It was the only par 3 that played under par on Friday with the pin in the lower portion of the green. Stewart Cink made the 24th ace in Masters history. Scottie Scheffler made his final birdie that stretched his lead to five shots.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up