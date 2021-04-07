CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Golf » Next month's Open de…

Next month’s Open de France golf postponed, no new date

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Next month’s Open de France golf tournament has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Tour said Wednesday.

The event was scheduled for May 6-9 but can’t go ahead due to a surge of new infections in France. The government recently introduced partial lockdown measures that included school closures and a month-long domestic travel ban.

No new date has been set for the tournament, which is played about 20 km (12.4 miles) southwest of Paris in the town of Guyancourt.

“We will continue to look at all options in the hope of playing the tournament later this year,” European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up