Temperatures on the Fourth of July will sizzle across the US

Fourth of July may look a little different this year thanks to coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions but the weather will be about the same — hot.

Fourth of July may look a little different this year thanks to pandemic-related restrictions but the weather will be about the same — hot.

Holiday plans may be dampened for families in the Southeast. Florida and the Gulf Coast states could see storms and heavy rain as a storm system moves east along the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Temperatures will hover around the normal sweltering southern heat, with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Temperatures also will stay close to normal in the Northeast with highs in the 70s and 80s. A summer shower or two is possible across the region.

The Plains, including parts of Texas, may see scattered showers, with intense storms possible over the Northern Plains. Temperatures are also likely to soar above average across the Northern Plains.

The Midwest can anticipate the same warm weather under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will approach 90 in some places, while major cities like Chicago could see temperatures in the mid-80s.

The Northwest, including Portland and Seattle, will be moderate and mostly dry, with temperatures in the 70s. The Southwest may see some sprinkles as well.