Julien Fournié’s “First Circus” turns couture into a theatrical spectacle in Paris

The Associated Press

January 28, 2025, 12:08 PM

PARIS (AP) —

Julien Fournié pulled out all the stops Tuesday at the Théâtre Mogador, presenting “First Circus,” a daring haute couture that provocatively blurred the boundaries between fashion and performance. It was a fantastical spectacle, equal parts wacky and spellbinding, and a fitting tribute to the designer’s childhood imagination and flair for the theatrical.

Touches of Gothic lent the event a devilish edge, as seen in a figure-hugging checked gown segmented with black panels. The model, her face eerily painted and her hair jet black, strutted like a burlesque specter, embodying a fusion of couture drama and carnival mischief.

The whimsy continued with a model clad in a shiny suit jacket and a rabbit-face mask, who fired a glitter gun across the audience—a moment of chaotic, glimmering joy that epitomized the collection’s freewheeling spirit. And just when the show seemed to reach peak madness, a woman in a giant pink tutu with a helmet and knee pads barreled down the runway, cementing Fournié’s commitment to redefining haute couture through humor, audacity, and theatricality.

“This collection,“ Fournie said, ”is a celebration of the imagination, a nod to the shy child I once was, who invented fantastical characters far from prying eyes.”

Through this collection, Fournié brought to life an array of personalities — superheroes, aliens, and witches — all realized with artisanal craftsmanship and innovative techniques.

