Have you heard of adaptive boxing? It’s a growing sport in the DC region

Two adaptive boxers get their arms raised after victory in the ring.(Courtesy Alec Pritchard) Two adaptive boxers get their arms raised after victory in the ring.(Courtesy Alec Pritchard) A Northern Virginia boxing club is going for a knockout when it comes to a growing sport called adaptive boxing.

Alec Pritchard is a coach for the sport at DPI Adaptive Boxing Club in Fairfax City, and described the sport as regular boxing, but in a wheelchair.

Pritchard said there are about 10 athletes currently training in the sport in the city and three to five compete in matches locally and elsewhere. Pritchard said adaptive boxers Alijaah “King Kong” Liggins and Claudia Palacios won major matches in Spain last month.

“For us to get to travel across the sea and not only show how hard our athletes train, but also to secure two international championships, is, you know, a dream come true for everyone who’s been competing and training.”

The goal is to get adaptive boxing included as a sport in the Paralympics. Pritchard said that’s probably a few years away, so they are trying to raise as much awareness about the growing sport as possible.

“Show not just people in Virginia and the DMV area, but nationwide and internationally, they can get involved in this sport, they can compete and train just like anybody else would.”

DPI’s adaptive boxing club is leading the charge in growing the sport. In September, the United Adaptive Boxing Council held its first sanctioned championship in the City of Fairfax.

The second annual championship is again slated for September, and it’s free to attend and see the action.

“It’s very easy for anybody who wants to watch these events live to just come in and support the fighters,” Pritchard said.