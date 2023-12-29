Over 300 businesses, residential buildings lose power after Falls Church car crash

A car crash in Falls Church, Virginia, Friday morning caused a major power outage, affecting over 300 businesses, residences and government buildings.

Falls Church police said the outage was caused by a car crashing into a utility pole near the southbound lane of North Washington Street at about 2 a.m.

Dominion Energy told WTOP that crews are working to restore the power.

According to city officials, the driver who ran into the pole was sent to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

The city announced on social media that city hall, Mary Riley Styles Public Library and government offices at Gage House are all closed till noon due to the power outage. Government employees are asked to telework until the city decides if the buildings can reopen.

There are also road closures due to the crash, with southbound North Washington Street, also called Route 29, closed from Columbia Street to Park Avenue.

Below is a map of where the crash took place: