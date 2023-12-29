NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Over 300 businesses, residential buildings lose power after Falls Church car crash

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com
Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

December 29, 2023, 9:45 AM

A car crash in Falls Church, Virginia, Friday morning caused multiple street closures and a major power outage, affecting over 300 businesses, residences and government buildings.

Falls Church police said the outage was caused by a car crashing into a utility pole near the southbound lane of North Washington Street at about 2 a.m.

Dominion Energy told WTOP that crews are working to restore the power.

According to city officials, the driver who ran into the pole was sent to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

The city announced on social media that city hall, Mary Riley Styles Public Library and government offices at Gage House are all closed till noon due to the power outage. Government employees are asked to telework until the city decides if the buildings can reopen.

There are also road closures due to the crash, with southbound North Washington Street, also called Route 29, closed from Columbia Street to Park Avenue.

Below is a map of where the crash took place:

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com

