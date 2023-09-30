Lieutenant arrested for stealing drugs from Fairfax Co. fire stations

A lieutenant with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department was arrested for stealing medication from two fire stations in Virginia, police said on Friday.

Aleksandra Kazmar, 40, of Front Royal has been charged with one felony count of obtaining drugs by fraud after tampering with vials of morphine and fentanyl to steal the medication for personal use, police said in a news release.

A technician had first noticed a vial of morphine appeared to be tampered with during a monthly inspection of medications at Fire Station 36, police said. The technician found that there was less liquid in the vial and a hole in the substance kit.

After the technician reported the inconsistencies to his supervisor, the fire department began an internal investigation into the tampering of the controlled substance, according to the news release.

During August and September, police said three additional events were identified where vials of morphine or fentanyl were tampered with or stolen from Fire Stations 36 and 39.

The department notified Fairfax County Police of the incidents on Sept. 6, which led to the launch of a joint investigation that found Kazmar had been tampering with the vials.

A news release said that Kazmar, a 17-year veteran of the fire department, has been placed on administrative leave since the investigation began. She has also been released on unsecured bond.

