GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | Deals on food, drinks (if the shutdown happens) | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Lieutenant arrested for stealing…

Lieutenant arrested for stealing drugs from Fairfax Co. fire stations

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

September 30, 2023, 6:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A lieutenant with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department was arrested for stealing medication from two fire stations in Virginia, police said on Friday.

Aleksandra Kazmar, 40, of Front Royal has been charged with one felony count of obtaining drugs by fraud after tampering with vials of morphine and fentanyl to steal the medication for personal use, police said in a news release.

A technician had first noticed a vial of morphine appeared to be tampered with during a monthly inspection of medications at Fire Station 36, police said. The technician found that there was less liquid in the vial and a hole in the substance kit.

After the technician reported the inconsistencies to his supervisor, the fire department began an internal investigation into the tampering of the controlled substance, according to the news release.

During August and September, police said three additional events were identified where vials of morphine or fentanyl were tampered with or stolen from Fire Stations 36 and 39.

The department notified Fairfax County Police of the incidents on Sept. 6, which led to the launch of a joint investigation that found Kazmar had been tampering with the vials.

A news release said that Kazmar, a 17-year veteran of the fire department, has been placed on administrative leave since the investigation began. She has also been released on unsecured bond.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up