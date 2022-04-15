15 displaced after unattended lit candle starts Reston apartment fire

An unattended lit candle started a fire that displaced 15 residents at a Reston, Virginia, apartment building Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Fairfax County Fire & Rescue said the fire started just before 8 p.m. on Sunday in the 2200 block of Stone Wheel Drive.

Responding firefighters spotted the fire on the third floor of a three-story, garden-style apartment building.

Fire officials said one person was found in the back bedroom of the apartment during the initial search of the residence. They were evacuated, but refused transport to the hospital.

Fairfax Fire & Rescue said that there were no firefighter or other civilian injuries reported.

The fire was discovered by one of the building’s residents after he heard the smoke alarm, then saw smoke coming from one of the third-floor units, according to authorities. Fire officials said he let other people know about the fire before pulling the building’s fire alarm.

Investigators said the fire started accidentally when an unattended lit candle spread to ordinary combustibles.

The fire caused approximately $125,000 worth of damage.

Below is the area where the fire broke out.