9 sent to hospital after apartment fire in Herndon

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

December 2, 2021, 7:55 PM

Nine people were sent to the hospital Thursday evening following an apartment fire in Herndon, Virginia.

Fairfax County fire officials said the blaze started in a three-story garden apartment on Park Avenue. Crews were able to put out the fire just before 7 p.m.

Nine people in total were taken to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials have not said how many people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

