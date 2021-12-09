9 sent to hospital after apartment fire in Herndon

Nine people were sent to the hospital Thursday evening following an apartment fire in Herndon, Virginia.
Fairfax County fire officials said the blaze started in a three-story garden apartment on Park Avenue. Crews were able to put out the fire just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: garden apartment fire in the 800 block of Park Avenue in @TownOfHerndon. Fire is out. Four occupants transported to hospital for a check-up. Crews clearing out smoke from building/apartments. Fire Investigators on scene. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/63dGe8clNR
— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 2, 2021
Nine people in total were taken to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.
Fire officials have not said how many people were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Below is a map of where the fire occurred.