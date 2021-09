A man is dead and a woman is in a hospital in Fairfax County, Virginia, in what the police are calling a domestic-related homicide.

The police said the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section, just south of Huntley Meadows Park.

They said they had a suspect in custody, and that the woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

More information is coming, the police said.