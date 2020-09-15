ELECTION NEWS: Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Maryland voter guide
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax's Lanier Middle School…

Fairfax’s Lanier Middle School to be renamed after school board vote

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

September 15, 2020, 8:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The City of Fairfax School Board in Virginia voted to change the name of Lanier Middle School on Monday.

The 4-1 vote will pivot away from Sidney Lanier, who was not a general for the Confederacy, but served in the Confederate Army from 1861-1865, and later became known as the “poet of the Confederacy.”

The school board will collect new suggestions through Friday.

Ideas for new names can be submitted online.

See WTOP News Partner NBC Washington’s story below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up