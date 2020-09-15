Fairfax’s Lanier Middle School to be renamed after school board vote

The City of Fairfax School Board in Virginia voted to change the name of Lanier Middle School on Monday.

The City of Fairfax School Board voted to change the name of Lanier Middle School. Name suggestions will be collected through Friday. Suggestions may come through email LanierComment@FairfaxVa.gov or our website https://t.co/T9Kv1wzt2X. — City of Fairfax Schools (@FairfaxSchools) September 15, 2020

The 4-1 vote will pivot away from Sidney Lanier, who was not a general for the Confederacy, but served in the Confederate Army from 1861-1865, and later became known as the “poet of the Confederacy.”

The school board will collect new suggestions through Friday.

Ideas for new names can be submitted online.

