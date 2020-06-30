Man charged with murder of Reston woman in her home

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Reston woman last week.

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Reston, Virginia, woman last week.

Ball Salim Ahmed Ball, 24, of Herndon, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder a week after 29-year-old Maryam Ali Mohammed Al Jaberi was found dead Monday, June 22, inside a home she had been renting on the 11000 block of Great Owl Circle, near the Reston Parkway and south of Wiehle Avenue.

The Fairfax County police said the landlord found Al Jaberi dead in the basement and called them at around 6:30 p.m. Officers noticed trauma to her body, and her death was deemed a homicide following an autopsy.

Ball is believed to have been in a relationship with Al Jaberi earlier this year, the department said in a news release Tuesday, but did not elaborate further.

He is being held without bond.