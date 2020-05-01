1 dead in Fairfax Co. apartment fire

One person is dead at the scene of an apartment building fire in Merrifield, Virginia.

A fire in a Fairfax County, Virginia, residence left one person dead on Sunday morning.

UPDATE – apartment fire in 2900 block of Kings Chapel Road in Merrifield. Bulk of fire knocked down. Crews hitting hot-spots and checking for extension. One person located deceased. (Photos C/O M. Clarke) #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/deX0pxHVee — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 24, 2020



One person was found dead at the scene of a two-alarm fire, on the third floor of a garden-style apartment building in Merrifield, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to the flames before 6:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Kings Chapel Road, and extinguished the fire, according to Battalion Chief Brian Edmonston.

The victim’s identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning. One additional person was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.