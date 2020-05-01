Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 dead in Fairfax…

1 dead in Fairfax Co. apartment fire

Matt Small

May 24, 2020, 11:00 AM

A fire in a Fairfax County, Virginia, residence left one person dead on Sunday morning.


One person was found dead at the scene of a two-alarm fire, on the third floor of a garden-style apartment building in Merrifield, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to the flames before 6:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Kings Chapel Road, and extinguished the fire, according to Battalion Chief Brian Edmonston.

The victim’s identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning. One additional person was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

