Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Mount Vernon man charged…

Mount Vernon man charged with murder in December homicide

Zeke Hartner

January 10, 2020, 5:21 AM

A man was officially charged Thursday in the December homicide of a man from Alexandria, Virginia, whose body was discovered near a bridge in Mount Vernon.

The body of Micale Kebede, 31, was found on Dec. 18 by a person walking a dog in the area of Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road. An autopsy showed Kebede had suffered trauma to his upper body.

Police identified Malik Salam, 41, as a primary suspect and charged him with unlawful disposal of a body on Dec. 22. On Thursday, police obtained a warrant and charged Salam with murder.

Below is a map of the area where Kebede’s body was found.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Fairfax County, VA News Local News Virginia News
homicide Malik Salam Micale Kebede mount vernon Zeke Hartner

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up