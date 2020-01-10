Mount Vernon man charged with murder in December homicide

A man was officially charged Thursday in the December homicide of a man from Alexandria, Virginia, whose body was discovered near a bridge in Mount Vernon.

A man was officially charged Thursday in the December homicide of a man from Alexandria, Virginia, whose body was discovered near a bridge in Mount Vernon.

The body of Micale Kebede, 31, was found on Dec. 18 by a person walking a dog in the area of Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road. An autopsy showed Kebede had suffered trauma to his upper body.

Police identified Malik Salam, 41, as a primary suspect and charged him with unlawful disposal of a body on Dec. 22. On Thursday, police obtained a warrant and charged Salam with murder.

Below is a map of the area where Kebede’s body was found.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.