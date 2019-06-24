202
Board of Supervisors to hold hearing on senior living towers in Tysons

By Tysons Reporter June 24, 2019 10:45 am 06/24/2019 10:45am
Rendering of The Mather (Image via Fairfax County Planning Commission)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner TysonsReporter.com and republished with permission.

A proposed senior living facility in Tysons is heading to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for a public hearing Tuesday.

The Mather, a proposed two-story senior living complex, is a part of Cityline Partners LLC’s Arbor Row project near Tysons Galleria, which includes the completed Nouvelle residential building and The Monarch.

The development would transform the back of Tysons Galleria along Westpark Drive into a suite of mixed-use buildings.

The Fairfax County Planning Commission greenlighted the senior living facility earlier this month despite concerns over the project’s height, size and open space.

Image via Fairfax County Planning Commission 

